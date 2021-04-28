Republicans, fueled by Trump's election fraud myth, fixate on blocking ineligible voting

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 15:40 Hits: 3

Perhaps it shouldn't be a shocker, but the party that is dead set on locking in minority rule is also super obsessed with making certain no ineligible people cast a ballot. In fact, more than three in four Republicans prioritize blocking ineligible people from voting over protecting the rights of eligible Americans to vote, according to an NBC News poll released Tuesday.

It's a striking contrast from the rest of Americans, who overwhelmingly favor making sure eligible voters have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote over keeping ineligible people from the polls. "Making sure that everyone who wants to vote can do so" was the priority of 87% of Democrats and 65% of Independents, while 77% of Republicans were fixated on "making sure that no one votes who is not eligible to vote."

Overall, that translates to 58% of Americans prioritizing the protection of voting right, while just 38% focus on rooting out potential fraud. But the lopsided nature of the partisan split between Republicans and the rest of America is just one more data point demonstrating that GOP voters are living in a different world from everyone else.

The partisan divide is a direct result of Donald Trump's mental inability to accept the fact that he lost fair and square, followed by his rampant perpetuation of the myth that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from him. GOP lawmakers helped out by supporting that baseless lie and mostly voting against certification of an election that was scrutinized in more than 60 trips to the courthouse and found to be completely and totally sound. Trump and his crackerjack attorneys failed to turn up a single instance of fraud. You lost, buddy, get over it. Russia couldn't rig the 2020 election enough to push you over the top after you helped ensure U.S. deaths due to the pandemic would soar well over half a million. Turns out people like to live and aren't super excited about life being stolen from them by their leader's unfailing incompetence. Go figure.

Anyway, the Republican voter disreality bubble turned up again when the survey asked about voters' confidence in their state to administer fair elections. Overall, 74% of respondents expressed confidence in their state, including 88% of Democrats who live in states Biden won, and 80% of Democrats who live in states Trump won. But when it came to Republicans who live in Biden states, just 39% of them said they trusted their state to hold fair elections, while 60% said they didn't.

Again, your guy lost, get over it.

