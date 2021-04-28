Jeremy Scahill on Biden's War Against Whistleblowers, from Daniel Ellsberg to Edward Snowden

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 12:45 Hits: 3

We continue our conversation with The Intercept’s Jeremy Scahill, who just published a groundbreaking new project on Joe Biden’s decades-long foreign policy record. Scahill says that during his years in the U.S. Senate, Biden “almost never meets a war he doesn’t support,” becoming one of the most hawkish figures in Washington in the 1990s and 2000s. Scahill also discusses Biden’s “war against whistleblowers,” from Daniel Ellsberg to Edward Snowden.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/4/28/jeremy_scahill_biden_white_house