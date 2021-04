Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 05:52 Hits: 4

Portugal will come out of its state of emergency after having successfully brought down one of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-portugal-to-end-state-of-emergency/a-57357336?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf