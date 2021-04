Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 03:33 Hits: 4

Lawyers for the family of a Black man gunned down by sheriff's deputies last week in North Carolina said a private autopsy showed he died from a "kill shot" to the back of his head, and the FBI on Tuesday opened a civil rights probe of the shooting.

