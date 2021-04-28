The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rwanda’s FM Vincent Biruta: ‘It’s time to open a new chapter between Rwanda and France’

Rwanda’s FM Vincent Biruta: ‘It’s time to open a new chapter between Rwanda and France’ In an interview with FRANCE 24, Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta said that two recent reports on France’s role in the 1994 genocide – one submitted in France and the other in Rwanda –  came “almost to the same” conclusion, and allows for the potential opening of a new chapter in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210428-rwanda-s-fm-vincent-biruta-it-s-time-to-open-a-new-chapter-between-rwanda-and-france

