Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 01:40 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: A bipartisan group of US senators on Tuesday (Apr 27) urged the Biden administration to slap more sanctions on the junta in Myanmar, including choking revenues to a state energy company, in response to its coup and violent crackdown on protesters. Senators Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/joe-biden-sanctions-myanmar-junta-energy-companies-chevron-total-14708356