Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 01:55 Hits: 4

Senior USÂ officials on Tuesday (Apr 27) pledged sustained support for India in helping it deal with the world's worst current surge of COVID-19 infections, warning the country is still at the "front end" of the crisis and overcoming it will take some time.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-pledges-sustained-help-for-india-in-tackling-covid-19-crisis-14706716