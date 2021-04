Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 05:17 Hits: 4

Human rights watchdog Freedom House is warning of an "antidemocratic turn" in Europe and Eurasia, saying that elected leaders in many countries are undermining democratic institutions in order to stay in power while they promote “alternative authoritarian governance.”

