Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 07:03 Hits: 4

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said he favors a "smart adjustment" between the military and diplomatic spheres, in his first public comments after a controversial leaked audio clip.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iranian-foreign-minister-clarifies-diplomacy-comments-after-leaked-audio/31226794.html