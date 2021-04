Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 07:12 Hits: 4

French authorities have detained seven Italian nationals who had been on the run since they were convicted on terrorism charges in their home country for crimes committed in the 1970s and 80s, the French presidency said on Wednesday.

