News Roundup: Biden provides tax cuts and pay hikes, while Fox News lies about vaccines and masks

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

In the news today: The pandemic relief plan provided a massive tax cut for most American families. The Biden administration moves to give hundreds of thousands of federal workers a raise. And Fox News, still, continues to willfully endanger Americans in their efforts to stoke hoaxes, boost radicalism, and demonize anyone and everyone the Trumpist movement wants demonized.

Here’s some of what you may have missed:

• Democrats gave Americans a huge tax cut—just not the wealthiest ones

• Biden is giving hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers a raise to $15

• Fox, OAN, and Newsmax are lying about COVID-19 vaccine, but their lies have a genuine effect

• Tucker Carlson has crossed the line into reckless endangerment

• DHS initiative to root out right-wing extremists within ranks faces uphill climb at Border Patrol

From the community:

• Adding to "Alaska legislator banned from flights to capital."

• Private Florida School Will Not Hire Vaccinated Teachers

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2027896