Published on Monday, 26 April 2021

Germany and China agreed on Monday (Apr 26) to step up their cooperation in combating climate change in an effort to help keep global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the year 2100.

