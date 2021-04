Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 23:58 Hits: 3

Vice President Kamala Harris told Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday (Apr 26) that the US is planning to increase relief to the Northern Triangle region and “strengthen our cooperation” to better manage the steep increase in migration at the US southern border.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-vp-harris-meets-virtually-with-guatemalan-president-14701190