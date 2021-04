Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 08:57 Hits: 8

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Residents of the Somali capital Mogadishu fled neighbourhoods on Tuesday fearing renewed clashes between rival factions in the security forces, who have split in a dispute over an extension to the president's term. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/27/residents-of-somalia039s-capital-flee-amid-splits-within-security-forces