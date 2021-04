Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 08:47 Hits: 8

A COVID-19 outbreak that forced Fiji's capital into lockdown after the island nation avoided transmission for a year was confirmed as the Indian variant on Tuesday (Apr 27), with health officials saying they feared a "tsunami" of cases.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-fiji-fears-tsunami-after-outbreak-found-indian-variant-14703938