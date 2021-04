Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 07:55 Hits: 6

The United Kingdom has announced its first round of sanctions under its new global anti-corruption regime, freezing assets and imposing restrictions on 14 individuals from Russia, as well as eight others from different parts of the world.

