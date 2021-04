Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 19:01 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to cool tensions with Ukraine, and expressed “grave concern” about the health of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

