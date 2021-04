Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 01:31 Hits: 4

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday launched a civil probe of the Louisville, Kentucky, police department whose officers last year fatally shot Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, in a botched raid, sparking street protests against police violence.

