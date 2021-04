Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 13:41 Hits: 2

Although Vladimir Putin's annual state-of-the-union addresses are always occasions for bluster and saber-rattling, this year's over-the-top display fell into a category of its own. Fortunately, it is now obvious that the Russian president's words signify nothing.

