Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 05:45 Hits: 2

The B.1.617 variant raised alarms after it was identified as a double mutant. But the fact that both mutations occur together does not necessarily mean that this variant is also twice as infectious or dangerous.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/vaccines-appear-effective-against-india-covid-variant/a-57344037?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf