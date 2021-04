Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 07:18 Hits: 3

Apologies from Wall Street don't happen much. Yet JPMorgan's backing of the now doomed Super League forced it into a rare mea culpa. It might prove an enduring lesson as the battle for football's soul continues.

