Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 01:57 Hits: 1

Heavily armed Somali opposition fighters held positions in parts of Mogadishu on Monday, a day after clashes with government troops erupted over the president's bid to extend his mandate, in the country's worst political violence in years.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210427-somali-opposition-cordons-off-parts-of-mogadishu-as-political-feud-turns-violent