Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 05:35 Hits: 2

The first emergency medical supplies trickled into Covid-stricken India on Tuesday as part of efforts to staunch a catastrophic wave in the latest pandemic hotspot, with the United States also pledging to export millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210427-india-s-covid-19-crisis-beyond-heartbreaking-as-first-foreign-aid-trickles-in