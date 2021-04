Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 16:00 Hits: 0

The EU's new sustainable finance taxonomy will go a long way toward strengthening Europe's market for green investment. And, as with the EU's data-protection and environmental regulations, the bloc's framework is likely to have a global impact.

