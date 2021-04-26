'Sad, pathetic and weak': Kevin McCarthy demolished for his mealy-mouthed defense of Trump's insurrection

Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 13:33 Hits: 7

Sharing then-and-now clips of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talking about Donald Trump's actions on Jan. 6th as insurrectionists stormed the Capitol building and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives, Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarbrough marveled at what a "weak" leader Republican House members have in McCarthy.

While McCarthy called out Trump's involvement in inciting the riot months ago, on Sunday he told Fox News host Chris Wallace that he felt the ex-president did enough to stem the violence by issuing a video late in the day.

As the clips ended, both co-hosts smirked at McCarthy's comments with Scarborough laughing and exclaiming, "Oh my god, that is so weak," before adding, " Oh my lord, that is so sad."

"But Joe," his co-host suggested, "It works with this group of people that refuse to turn away from Trumpism."

"I guess they like following weak, weak people. Weak, weak leaders," he replied with Brzezinski interjecting, "It is pathetic."

"I'm saying, maybe they like their leaders weak," Scarborough continued. "I guess to each their own. I shouldn't judge people. If you want a sad, pathetic weak leader, there are a lot of them out there for Republicans to follow."

