The US Maintains High Military Spending Despite Pandemic

Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 11:57 Hits: 11

The United States continues to increase its military spending despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a report on Monday.

Military spending by the United States in 2020 increased 4.4 percent compared with 2019, reaching an estimated US$778 billion -- the third consecutive year of growth, following seven years of continuous reductions.

As the world's largest military spender, the United States accounted for 39 percent of the world's total military expenditure in 2020," the report said.

"The recent increases in U.S. military spending can be primarily attributed to heavy investment in research and development, and several long-term projects such as modernizing the U.S. nuclear arsenal and large-scale arms procurement," Alexandra Marksteiner, a researcher with SIPRI's Arms and Military Expenditure Program, said.

The US military just spent more on these stupid augmented reality headsets from Microsoft than it would cost to completely eradicate homelessness ($20 billion). pic.twitter.com/lQZ04ekHut April 25, 2021

Total global military expenditures rose to 1,981 billion dollars in 2020, an increase of 2.6 percent in real terms compared with 2019, the report said. Such an increase was against the background of shrinkage of global gross domestic product, largely due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

As a result, military spending as a share of GDP -- the military burden -- reached a global average of 2.4 percent in 2020, up from 2.2 percent in 2019. This was the biggest year-on-year rise in the military burden since the global financial and economic crisis in 2009.

"We can say with some certainty that the pandemic did not have a significant impact on global military spending in 2020," Diego Lopes da Silva, a researcher with the SIPRI Arms and Military Expenditure Program, said.

"It remains to be seen whether countries will maintain this level of military spending through the second year of the pandemic," he added

With a record 2842 Covid 19 deaths in the last 24 hours in Brazil, anger is mounting over the news that the US government pressured President Bolsonaro against purchasing the Sputnik V vaccine. My report for From the South. @telesurenglishpic.twitter.com/NWDiHSkzBj March 16, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/The-US-Maintains-High-Military-Spending-Despite-Pandemic-20210426-0002.html