Dry Conditions To Affect 3.4 Million People in Somalia

The United Nations on Sunday warned that 3.4 million people are projected to be affected by drought conditions by the end of 2021 in Somalia. Around 380,000 of them are expected to be displaced.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia Adam Abdelmoula expressed deep concern about the deterioration of the dry conditions in this African country which have now escalated to a drought situation.

Humanitarian Affairs Minister Khadija Diriye said Somalia experiences a cyclical pattern of drought every five to six years and the failure of the rains thus far spells disaster.

"At a time when communities are already struggling to cope with the recent water shortages in many parts of the country, the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and already dire humanitarian situation in the country, many lives are at stake," she said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu.

Over 80 percent of the country is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, noting that although the Gu rains started in some parts of the country, forecasts indicate below-average rainfall.

Abdelmoula said urgent and immediate collective action, including scaling-up of response and funding, is needed now to mitigate a full-scale disaster.

Somalia is on the front line of climate change and the frequency of climate-related disasters is increasing rapidly.

Since 1990, Somalia has experienced more than 30 climate-related hazards, including 12 droughts and 19 floods - triple the number of climate-related hazards experienced between 1970 and 1990.

In 2021, said the UN, drought conditions are expected to increase displacement and have a lasting negative impact on livelihoods and food security outcomes.

