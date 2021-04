Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 00:40 Hits: 7

After the coronavirus pandemic forced awards shows to be cancelled or go virtual over the past year, movie stars and Hollywood A-listers returned to strut their stuff, live and in person.

Read more https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/trending/oscars-2021-red-carpet-academy-awards-celebrities-14695176