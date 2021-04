Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 02:46 Hits: 7

The Fijian capital Suva entered a 14-day lockdown Monday as the Pacific island nation battled to contain a Covid-19 spike following a "superspreader" funeral event.

