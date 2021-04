Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 16:24 Hits: 0

The 39-year-old son of Turkmenistan's autocratic leader oversaw festivities surrounding a national holiday celebrating local horse and dog breeds, as speculation grows over potential hereditary succession in the secretive Central Asian state.

