'Gutless' Kevin McCarthy buried in scorn for refusing to talk about Trump's phone call on Jan 6th

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appeared on Fox News on Sunday morning for an interview with host Chris Wallace, and viewers were quick to notice that he looked uncomfortable when asked about the phone call he had with former president Donald Trump on January 6th that reportedly turned into a screaming match.

Asked about his reported pleas to the former president for help as insurgents rioted at the Capitol that day, the best McCarthy would offer was, "My conversations with the president are my conversations with the president," without going into the details.
That led critics of McCarthy -- who has allied himself tightly with the one-term president -- to call him out for being afraid to saying anything that could make Trump looks bad.

