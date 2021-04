Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 04:30 Hits: 1

SYDNEY: Facebook removed Australian member of parliament Craig Kelly's page for repeatedly peddling pandemic misinformation, the social media giant said on Monday (Apr 26). Kelly previously had posts blocked on the platform and was forced to quit the governing Liberal Party, amid controversial ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-facebook-blocks-craig-kelly-covid-19-misinformation-14697068