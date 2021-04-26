News Roundup: Big banks profit from pandemic; police accountability; remembering Geri Allen

Category: World Hits: 1
In the news today: While the rest of America struggled during COVID-19 lockdowns, the big banks once again made big bucks bleeding their most vulnerable customers. Police accountability is popular. And a tribute to jazz composer Geri Allen.
Here's some of what you may have missed:
• Big banks made bank on overdraft fees during the worst months of the COVID-19 crisis
• Poll: The public wants more, not less, accountability for police
• Being sorry is one thing. Serving jail time is another story: Amber Guyger's apparent moral code
• Remembering pianist and jazz composer extraordinaire Geri Allen for Jazz Appreciation Month
From the community:
• I am sick of this $#!^ so let's compare COVID19 to POLIO
• Dawn Chorus: A Peak at Pinnacles
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2027559