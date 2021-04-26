The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Big banks profit from pandemic; police accountability; remembering Geri Allen

In the news today: While the rest of America struggled during COVID-19 lockdowns, the big banks once again made big bucks bleeding their most vulnerable customers. Police accountability is popular. And a tribute to jazz composer Geri Allen.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Big banks made bank on overdraft fees during the worst months of the COVID-19 crisis

Poll: The public wants more, not less, accountability for police

Being sorry is one thing. Serving jail time is another story: Amber Guyger's apparent moral code

Remembering pianist and jazz composer extraordinaire Geri Allen for Jazz Appreciation Month

From the community:

I am sick of this $#!^ so let's compare COVID19 to POLIO

Dawn Chorus: A Peak at Pinnacles

