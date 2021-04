Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 11:46 Hits: 8

MUAR: A 41-year-old woman died on the spot after her car is involved in a five-vehicle accident at the Temenggong Ahmad traffic light junction along Jalan Pintasan Bandar here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/04/25/woman-dies-daughter-injured-in-six-car-crash-at-traffic-lights-in-muar