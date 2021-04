Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 10:18 Hits: 6

“The statement does not have legal ground in terms of international law and has hurt the Turkish people, opening a wound that’s hard to fix in our relations,” the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-summons-us-ambassador-over-genocide-announcement-14691514