Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 13:15 Hits: 4

Belarusian state media say Alyaksandr Lukashenka has said he will sign a decree that would vest presidential powers in the country's Security Council if he is unable to function as president.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/lukashenka-ready-sign-contingency-decree-presidential-powers/31220822.html