Indonesian Missing Submarine Is Found By a Scan at 850m Depth

The Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono on Saturday said the so far missing submarine was detected by a scan at a depth of 850m, which left no chances to find the crew alive.

"The KRI Nanggala-402 last signal was received on Wednesday while getting ready to conduct a torpedo drill at 600-700 meters depth," said Yudo in a press conference.

Experts believe the incident could be related to a blackout, which the Indonesian navy retired rear admiral and former commander of the submarine Frans Wuwung believes to be possible since the vessel equipment is old and it had happened to him before.

However, Yudo stated several debris were pieces and parts attached to the submarine that would not come out of the ship if there had not been pressure from outside or a crack in the torpedo launcher.

On board the 44-year-old submarine was the commander of the Indonesian submarine fleet, Harry Setiawan.

The Indonesian navy has insisted the submarine was in good condition, but an oil slick where it is thought the vessel submerged has raised concern that the fuel tank may have been damaged.

In the rescue operation crews from Singapore, India, Malaysia, Australia, and the U.S. gathered efforts to locate the missing submarine and its 53 crew members.

