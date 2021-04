Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 03:28 Hits: 9

Russia has said several areas of the Black Sea near the Crimean coast will be off limits to foreign warships, in an anticipated move that has drawn much criticism from NATO and Ukraine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-restricts-movement-of-foreign-warships-in-black-sea/a-57326730?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf