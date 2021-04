Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 05:45 Hits: 8

A new malaria vaccine has proven 77 percent effective in trials on infants, British researchers said Friday, in what could prove to be a potential game-changer against the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

