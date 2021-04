Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 08:46 Hits: 7

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has tendered his resignation, formally freeing the way for parliamentary elections to be held in an effort to defuse a political crisis prompted by the country's war last year with Azerbaijan.

