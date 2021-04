Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 04:45 Hits: 8

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in Frankfurt and other cities to protest a recently imposed nighttime curfew. Follow the latest with DW.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-germans-protest-curfews-in-several-cities/a-57326725?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf