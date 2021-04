Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 06:48 Hits: 6

A deep political split in the Balkan country is expected to deliver a neck-and-neck election between the ruling party and the opposition coalition.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/albania-votes-in-election-amid-deep-political-division/a-57326961?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf