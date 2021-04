Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 07:42 Hits: 8

Rebels in Chad, who launched a major incursion into the north of the country two weeks ago and have been accused by the Chadian army of killing veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno, are "prepared to observe a ceasefire", their chief told AFP on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210425-chad-rebels-prepared-to-observe-a-ceasefire-if-it-is-bilateral