Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 21:26 Hits: 4

Businesses could make the vaccine passport a ticket to preferred treatment. It’s an issue with ethical, public health, and economic implications.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/0423/Vaccine-passports-Pandemic-spurs-rise-of-portable-health-records?icid=rss