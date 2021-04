Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 16:26 Hits: 3

Russia's Olympic Committee (ROC) says a selection of music by 19th-century Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky will replace the Russian national anthem at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

