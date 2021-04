Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 07:17 Hits: 5

India is under immense pressure with a global record of daily COVID-19 cases. Indonesia and Canada have also placed restrictions on travelers from India and Pakistan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-uk-adds-india-to-travel-ban-list/a-57306821?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf