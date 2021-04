Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 01:57 Hits: 5

Three of seven Catholic clergy who were kidnapped in Haiti earlier this month have been released, a Church spokesman told AFP on Thursday, as the island nation grapples with a rise in violence and ongoing political crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210423-three-of-seven-kidnapped-clergy-in-haiti-freed