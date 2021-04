Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 16:09 Hits: 3

The peak of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in France “appears to be behind us”, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday, announcing that travel restrictions will be relaxed from early next month.

