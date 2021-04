Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 6

Tesla Inc has released the data logs of a car that crashed in China to the woman who garnered global headlines after she staged a protest at this week’s Shanghai Auto Show claiming the vehicle’s brakes had failed. Read full story

