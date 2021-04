Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 19:14 Hits: 1

Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic highlighted what he said were good personal relations with U.S. President Joe Biden amid expectations that the new U.S. administration could take a tougher stance on the rollback of democracy in the Balkan nation.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/serbia-vucic-us-ties-biden-greater-serbia/31217926.html